Walden Farms Caramel Dip
12 OzUPC: 0007245732555
Walden Farms Calorie Free Caramel Dip is made with rich natural caramel flavor and a hint of pure vanilla. Great with fresh fruit, ice cream, or to make a smoothie.
- No Calories
- No Carbs
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose , Cellulose Gel , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Caramel Color , Caramel Flavor , Potassiumsorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Vanilla Flavor , Beta Carotene , FD&C Yellow#5 , Fd&c Yellow#6 , FD&C Red#40 . Sucralose : 0 . 10 G/15 G .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More