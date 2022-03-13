Walden Farms Caramel Syrup Perspective: front
Walden Farms Caramel Syrup

12 OzUPC: 0007245788069
Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Caramel Syrup is made with rich caramel blended with a hint of pure natural vanilla. Great on ice cream, in smoothies, coffee, milk, and more.

  • Calorie Free
  • No Sugar Added
  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Vegetable Fiber, Sucralose, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Salt, Titanium Dioxide, Natural Caramel Flavors, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Acid Sulfate, Beta Carotene Flavor, Natural Molasses Flavor, Carrageenan, Fd&C Yellow#6, Fd&C Yellow#5, Natural Vanilla Flavors *Contains Trace Calories

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
