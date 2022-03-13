Walden Farms Caramel Syrup
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Caramel Syrup is made with rich caramel blended with a hint of pure natural vanilla. Great on ice cream, in smoothies, coffee, milk, and more.
- Calorie Free
- No Sugar Added
- Fat Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Vegetable Fiber, Sucralose, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Salt, Titanium Dioxide, Natural Caramel Flavors, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Acid Sulfate, Beta Carotene Flavor, Natural Molasses Flavor, Carrageenan, Fd&C Yellow#6, Fd&C Yellow#5, Natural Vanilla Flavors *Contains Trace Calories
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More