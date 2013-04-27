Ingredients

Filtered Water , Organic Cider Vinegar , Vegetable Fibre , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Tomato Paste , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavours , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Bisulphate , Chili Powder , Chipotle Pepper , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Carrageenan , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Mustard Flour , Cumin , Paprika , Sucralose ( 34 Mg/15 Ml ) , White Pepper , Ascorbic Acid , Cayenne Pepper , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.