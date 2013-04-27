Walden Farms Chipotle Mayo Perspective: front
Walden Farms Chipotle Mayo Perspective: back
Walden Farms Chipotle Mayo Perspective: left
Walden Farms Chipotle Mayo

12 OzUPC: 0007245766033
Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Mayo is made with natural chipotle flavor, earthy cumin, lemon juice, cider vinegar, and more. Great for tuna, egg, chicken, macaroni, or potato salad. Delicious on sandwiches, wraps or as a dip.

  • Sugar Free
  • Calorie Free
  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium175mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Organic Cider Vinegar , Vegetable Fibre , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Tomato Paste , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavours , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Bisulphate , Chili Powder , Chipotle Pepper , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Carrageenan , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Mustard Flour , Cumin , Paprika , Sucralose ( 34 Mg/15 Ml ) , White Pepper , Ascorbic Acid , Cayenne Pepper , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible