Walden Farms Chipotle Mayo
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Mayo is made with natural chipotle flavor, earthy cumin, lemon juice, cider vinegar, and more. Great for tuna, egg, chicken, macaroni, or potato salad. Delicious on sandwiches, wraps or as a dip.
- Sugar Free
- Calorie Free
- Fat Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Organic Cider Vinegar , Vegetable Fibre , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Tomato Paste , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavours , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Sodium Bisulphate , Chili Powder , Chipotle Pepper , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Carrageenan , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Mustard Flour , Cumin , Paprika , Sucralose ( 34 Mg/15 Ml ) , White Pepper , Ascorbic Acid , Cayenne Pepper , Beta-carotene .
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More