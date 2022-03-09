Walden Farms Chocolate Syrup
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chocolate Syrup is made with real chocolate from premium natural cocoa beans. Rich natural flavors make all Walden Farms Syrups taste incredibly delicious. Great on ice cream, in smoothies, coffee, milk, and more.
- Fat Free
- No Calories
- No Carbs
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Cocoa, Caramel Color, Cellulose Gum, Natural Chocolate Flavors, Sucralose, Vegetable Fiber, Salt, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Coffee Flavors, Coffee, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides *Contains Trace Calories
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More