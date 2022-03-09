Walden Farms Chocolate Syrup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Walden Farms Chocolate Syrup

12 ozUPC: 0007245788055
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 25

Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Chocolate Syrup is made with real chocolate from premium natural cocoa beans. Rich natural flavors make all Walden Farms Syrups taste incredibly delicious. Great on ice cream, in smoothies, coffee, milk, and more.

  • Fat Free
  • No Calories
  • No Carbs
  • Sugar Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Calorie Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.46%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Cocoa, Caramel Color, Cellulose Gum, Natural Chocolate Flavors, Sucralose, Vegetable Fiber, Salt, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Coffee Flavors, Coffee, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides *Contains Trace Calories

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More