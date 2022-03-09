Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Coleslaw Dressing
12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733118
Simply pour delicious Walden Farms Calorie Free Coleslaw dressing, toss, and serve.
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carbohydrate Free
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water Filtered , Vinegar White , Cellulose Fiber , Salt , Mustard Flour , Onions Powder , Garlic Powder , Spices , Lactic Acid , Propylene Glycol Alginate , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose , and , Sodium Benzoate , To Preserve Freshness , Colors
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More