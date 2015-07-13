Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms French Vanilla Calorie Free Coffee Creamer
12 fl ozUPC: 0007245711033
Product Details
Rich Natural flavors
Walden Farms Calorie Free French Vanilla Coffee Creamer is made with natural vanillaflavor for a rich & creamy vanilla taste. Great in coffee, smoothies, iced coffee, milk, and more.
- Sugar, fat, gluten, and calorie free
- No carbs
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water , Food Color , Carrageenan , Sucralose , Vanilla Flavor , Cream Flavor (Non Dairy) , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Xanthan Gum , Salt , Beta Carotene . * , Contains : Trace Calories
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
