Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup
Product Details
100% guaranteed great taste, no calories! How do we do it? Rich natural flavors Walden Farm calorie free maple walnut syrup is made with natural maple, walnut, and vanilla flavors. Pancakes, waffles and french toast taste great! Rich natural flavors make all Walden Farms syrups taste incredibly delicious. Great on ice cream, in smoothies and more. Switch & save hundreds of calories every day "the Walden way." No calories, fat, carbs, gluten, or sugars of any kind! Switch and save 330 calories a day, lose 34 lbs a year the Walden way.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Cellulose Gum , Natural Flavours , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose ( 77 Mg/60 Ml ) , Sodium Bisulfate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Lactic Acid , Caramel , Beta Carotene .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
