Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Walden Farms Maple Walnut Syrup

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245788070
Purchase Options

Product Details

100% guaranteed great taste, no calories! How do we do it? Rich natural flavors Walden Farm calorie free maple walnut syrup is made with natural maple, walnut, and vanilla flavors. Pancakes, waffles and french toast taste great! Rich natural flavors make all Walden Farms syrups taste incredibly delicious. Great on ice cream, in smoothies and more. Switch & save hundreds of calories every day "the Walden way." No calories, fat, carbs, gluten, or sugars of any kind! Switch and save 330 calories a day, lose 34 lbs a year the Walden way.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Cellulose Gum , Natural Flavours , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose ( 77 Mg/60 Ml ) , Sodium Bisulfate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Lactic Acid , Caramel , Beta Carotene .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More