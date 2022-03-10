Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Walden Farms Marshmallow Dip
12 OzUPC: 0007245732333
Purchase Options
Product Details
Great Taste, No Calories!
Rich Natural Flavors. Walden Farms Calorie Free Marshmallow Dip is made with pure natural vanilla. Great with fresh fruit, ice cream, or to make a smoothies.
- Fat Free
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Cellulose Gum , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Sugar Cane and Corn Fibre , Titanium Dioxide , Lactic Acid , Salt , Sucralose ( 28 Mg/15 Ml ) , Carrageenan , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More