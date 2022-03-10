Ingredients

Filtered Water , Sugarcane and Corn Fibres , Organic Cider Vinegar , Salt , Organic White Vinegar , Xanthan Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Lactic Acid , Natural Flavours , Carrageenan , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Sucralose ( 3 Mg/15 Ml ) , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

