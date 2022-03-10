Walden Farms Miracle Mayonnaise Perspective: front
Walden Farms Miracle Mayonnaise

12 OzUPC: 0007245766022
Product Details

Walden Farms Miracle Mayo is made with lemon juice, cider vinegar, and natural fresh flavors. Great for tuna, egg, chicken, macaroni, or potato salad! Delicious on sandwiches or to make your favorite dip.

  • Sweet & Tangy
  • Fat Free
  • No Carbs
  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • No Calories

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Sugarcane and Corn Fibres , Organic Cider Vinegar , Salt , Organic White Vinegar , Xanthan Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Lactic Acid , Natural Flavours , Carrageenan , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Sucralose ( 3 Mg/15 Ml ) , Beta-carotene .

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

