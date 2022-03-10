Walden Farms Miracle Mayonnaise
Product Details
Walden Farms Miracle Mayo is made with lemon juice, cider vinegar, and natural fresh flavors. Great for tuna, egg, chicken, macaroni, or potato salad! Delicious on sandwiches or to make your favorite dip.
- Sweet & Tangy
- Fat Free
- No Carbs
- Gluten Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- No Calories
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Sugarcane and Corn Fibres , Organic Cider Vinegar , Salt , Organic White Vinegar , Xanthan Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Lactic Acid , Natural Flavours , Carrageenan , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cornstarch , Sucralose ( 3 Mg/15 Ml ) , Beta-carotene .
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More