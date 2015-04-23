Walden Farms Mocha Calorie Free Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Great Taste, No Calories!
Rich Natural Flavors
Walden Farms Calories Free Mocha Coffee Creamer is made with Real Chocolate from premium natural cocoa beans for a rich & creamy mocha coffee taste. Great in coffee, smoothies, iced coffee, milk, and more.
- Calorie Free
- Sugar and Fat Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Cocoa Powder , Food Color , Sucralose , Carrageenan , Chocolate Flavor , Cream Flavor (Non Dairy) , Caramel Color , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Salt , Vegetable Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Vanilla Flavor , Coffee Flavor . * , Contains : Trace Calories
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
