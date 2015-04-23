Walden Farms Mocha Calorie Free Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Walden Farms Mocha Calorie Free Coffee Creamer

12 OzUPC: 0007245711044
Product Details

Great Taste, No Calories!

Rich Natural Flavors

Walden Farms Calories Free Mocha Coffee Creamer is made with Real Chocolate from premium natural cocoa beans for a rich & creamy mocha coffee taste. Great in coffee, smoothies, iced coffee, milk, and more.

  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar and Fat Free
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Cocoa Powder , Food Color , Sucralose , Carrageenan , Chocolate Flavor , Cream Flavor (Non Dairy) , Caramel Color , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Salt , Vegetable Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Vanilla Flavor , Coffee Flavor . * , Contains : Trace Calories

Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
