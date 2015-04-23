Ingredients

Water , Cocoa Powder , Food Color , Sucralose , Carrageenan , Chocolate Flavor , Cream Flavor (Non Dairy) , Caramel Color , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Salt , Vegetable Fiber , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Vanilla Flavor , Coffee Flavor . * , Contains : Trace Calories

Allergen Info

Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More