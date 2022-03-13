Walden Farms Original Barbecue Sauce Perspective: front
Walden Farms Original Barbecue Sauce

12 OzUPC: 0007245755011
Product Details

Slow simmered & tangy Walden Farms Calorie Free Original BBQ Sauce has a natural smoky flavor made with California sun ripened tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and more. Delicious with steak, hamburgers, ribs, chicken, or fish. An ideal marinade and great for dipping.

  • No Calories
  • No Carbs
  • Gluten Free
  • Fat Free
  • Sugar Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg8.75%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic White Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, Vegetable Fiber, Salt, Caramel Color, Natural Tomato Flavors, Tomato Paste, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural Smoked Flavor, Natural Maple Flavor, Natural Bbq Flavor, Natural Molasses Flavor, Citric Acid, Natural Mustard Flavor, Onion Powder, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sucralose, Ketchup Seasoning, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Garlic Powder, Worcestershire Sauce, Celery Salt, Rosemary Extract, Cayenne Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
