Walden Farms Original Barbecue Sauce
Product Details
Slow simmered & tangy Walden Farms Calorie Free Original BBQ Sauce has a natural smoky flavor made with California sun ripened tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and more. Delicious with steak, hamburgers, ribs, chicken, or fish. An ideal marinade and great for dipping.
- No Calories
- No Carbs
- Gluten Free
- Fat Free
- Sugar Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic White Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, Vegetable Fiber, Salt, Caramel Color, Natural Tomato Flavors, Tomato Paste, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural Smoked Flavor, Natural Maple Flavor, Natural Bbq Flavor, Natural Molasses Flavor, Citric Acid, Natural Mustard Flavor, Onion Powder, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Sucralose, Ketchup Seasoning, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Garlic Powder, Worcestershire Sauce, Celery Salt, Rosemary Extract, Cayenne Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More