Walden Farms Raspberry Fruit Spread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Walden Farms Raspberry Fruit Spread

12 OzUPC: 0007245799033
Purchase Options

Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Raspberry Fruit Spread is made from natural raspberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh raspberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.

  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • No Calories
  • No Carbohydrates
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Natural Raspberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Caramel Color, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Beta Carotene Color *Contains Trace Calories

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More