Walden Farms Raspberry Fruit Spread
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Raspberry Fruit Spread is made from natural raspberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh raspberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- No Calories
- No Carbohydrates
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Natural Raspberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Caramel Color, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Beta Carotene Color *Contains Trace Calories
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More