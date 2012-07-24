Ingredients

Triple Filtered Purified Water, Natural Raspberry Flavor, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Caramel Color, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Beta Carotene Color *Contains Trace Calories

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

