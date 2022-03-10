Walden Farms Strawberry Fruit Spread Perspective: front
Walden Farms Strawberry Fruit Spread Perspective: back
Walden Farms Strawberry Fruit Spread Perspective: left
Walden Farms Strawberry Fruit Spread

12 OzUPC: 0007245799022
Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Strawberry Fruit Spread is made from natural strawberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh strawberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.

  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • No Calories
  • No Carbs
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Natural Strawberry Flavour , Citric Acid , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Beta Carotene , Sodium Citrate , Sucralose ( 24 Mg / 15 Ml ) , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Purple Sweet Potato Extract , Ascorbic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
