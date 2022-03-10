Walden Farms Strawberry Fruit Spread
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Strawberry Fruit Spread is made from natural strawberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh strawberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- No Calories
- No Carbs
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Natural Strawberry Flavour , Citric Acid , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Beta Carotene , Sodium Citrate , Sucralose ( 24 Mg / 15 Ml ) , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Purple Sweet Potato Extract , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
