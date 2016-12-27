Walden Farms Sugar Free Ranch Dressing
Product Details
Walden Farms Sugar Free Ranch dressing is made with rich natural buttermilk and sour cream flavors. Delicious ingredients include lemon juice, cracked white pepper, minced garlic, chopped onion, parsley, freshly ground herbs & spice, the finest imported & domestic aged vinegars and more.
- Sugar Free
- No Carbs
- Gluten Free
- Low Fat
- Low Calorie
- Sweetened with Splenda®
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water Filtered , Soybeans Oil , Vinegar White , Eggs Yolks Pasteurized , Food Starch Modified , Salt , Garlic Powder , Onions Powder , Lemons Juice , Parsley , Lactic Acid , Peppers White , Flavors Natural , Coloring Natural , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose , Sodium Benzoate
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More