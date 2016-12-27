Walden Farms Sugar Free Ranch Dressing Perspective: front
Walden Farms Sugar Free Ranch Dressing

12 Fl OzUPC: 0007245722033
Product Details

Walden Farms Sugar Free Ranch dressing is made with rich natural buttermilk and sour cream flavors. Delicious ingredients include lemon juice, cracked white pepper, minced garlic, chopped onion, parsley, freshly ground herbs & spice, the finest imported & domestic aged vinegars and more.

  • Sugar Free
  • No Carbs
  • Gluten Free
  • Low Fat
  • Low Calorie
  • Sweetened with Splenda®

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water Filtered , Soybeans Oil , Vinegar White , Eggs Yolks Pasteurized , Food Starch Modified , Salt , Garlic Powder , Onions Powder , Lemons Juice , Parsley , Lactic Acid , Peppers White , Flavors Natural , Coloring Natural , Xanthan Gum , Sucralose , Sodium Benzoate

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More