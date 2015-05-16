Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Sweet Cream Calorie Free Coffee Creamer
12 fl ozUPC: 0007245711022
Product Details
Great Taste, No Calories!
Rich Natural Flavors
Walden Farms Calorie Free Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is made with natural cream flavor and sweetened with Splenda for a delicious sweet & creamy taste. Great in coffee, smoothies, iced coffee, milk, and more!
- Sugar, fat, gluten, and calorie free
- No carbs
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water , Food Color , Carrageenan , Sucralose , Cream Flavor (Nondairy) , Sodium Acid Sulfate , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Xanthan Gum , Salt , Beta Carotene
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
