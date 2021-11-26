Hover to Zoom
Walkerswood Plenty Hot Jamaican Fire Stick Pepper Sauce
3.38 ozUPC: 0001541454138
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hot Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More