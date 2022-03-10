Hover to Zoom
Wan Ja Shan Organic Tamari
10 fl ozUPC: 0007426118210
Purchase Options
Product Details
Wan Ja Shan Organic Gluten-Free Tamari is naturally brewed from organic whole soybeans with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The traditional brewing process is extended up to one year creating an even richer flavor, taste and aroma.
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Handcrafted and Brewed in New York
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories11
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium910mg38%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Whole Soybeans , Salt and Organic Evaporated Cane Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More