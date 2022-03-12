Hover to Zoom
Wan Ja Shan Organic Worcestershire Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007426118510
Product Details
Wan Ja Shan's Organic Worcestershire Sauce is made from all-natural, organic ingredients. This new, all-purpose condiment is a perfect flavor enhancer for Caesar salad, steak, chicken, burgers, the cocktail, barbecue,and all other meat applications.
- Kosher
- Gluten-Free
- Vegan
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Vinegar , Organic Wheat Free Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Organic Soybeans and Salt ) , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Salt and Organic Spices .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
