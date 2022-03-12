Ingredients

Organic Vinegar , Organic Wheat Free Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Organic Soybeans and Salt ) , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Salt and Organic Spices .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More