Wan Ja Shan Ponzu Organic Citrus Seasoned Soy Sauce
Product Details
Made from organic wheat-free tamari and other all-natural, organic ingredients, Wan Ja Shan Organic Ponzu exhibits a tangy citrus flavor that enhances the taste of broiled meats, poultry seafood, and vegetables. Both preservative, gluten, and fat free, this condiment also works great as a light dressing for salads, seafood platters, and other flavor applications. Even lower in sodium than less sodium soy sauce. Organic Ponzu is the perfect all-purpose condiment for the health conscious consumer.
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Handcrafted and Brewed in New York
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Gluten Free Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Organic Soybeans and Salt ) , Organic Vinegar , Organic Lemon Juice and Organic Evaporated Cane Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More