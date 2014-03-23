Made from organic wheat-free tamari and other all-natural, organic ingredients, Wan Ja Shan Organic Ponzu exhibits a tangy citrus flavor that enhances the taste of broiled meats, poultry seafood, and vegetables. Both preservative, gluten, and fat free, this condiment also works great as a light dressing for salads, seafood platters, and other flavor applications. Even lower in sodium than less sodium soy sauce. Organic Ponzu is the perfect all-purpose condiment for the health conscious consumer.

USDA Organic

Gluten Free

Kosher

Handcrafted and Brewed in New York