Wan Ja Shan Ponzu Organic Citrus Seasoned Soy Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0007426118410
Product Details

Made from organic wheat-free tamari and other all-natural, organic ingredients, Wan Ja Shan Organic Ponzu exhibits a tangy citrus flavor that enhances the taste of broiled meats, poultry seafood, and vegetables. Both preservative, gluten, and fat free, this condiment also works great as a light dressing for salads, seafood platters, and other flavor applications. Even lower in sodium than less sodium soy sauce. Organic Ponzu is the perfect all-purpose condiment for the health conscious consumer.

  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Handcrafted and Brewed in New York

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories12.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17%
Total Carbohydrate2.3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.5g
Protein0.9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Gluten Free Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Organic Soybeans and Salt ) , Organic Vinegar , Organic Lemon Juice and Organic Evaporated Cane Juice .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
