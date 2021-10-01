Wave Blueberry Soda Perspective: front
Since Blueberry Wave is made of 85% sparkling water, 15% fruit juice, 42mg of polite caffeination, and has just 5 grams of natural sugar and 25 calories per can, you can feel good knowing you're drinking the beyond soda!

Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size355 mL
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Carbonated Water, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Caffeine, Natural Flavor

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

