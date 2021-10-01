Wave Mango Soda
Product Details
Since Mango Wave is made of 85% sparkling water, 15% fruit juice, 42mg of polite caffeination, and has just 5 grams of natural sugar and 25 calories per can, you can feel good knowing you're drinking the beyond soda!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Mango Juice Concentrate, Pear Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Caffeine, Natural Flavor, Beta-Carotene (color)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
