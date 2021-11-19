Hover to Zoom
WD-40 Smart Straw Lubricant Spray
12 ozUPC: 0007956749005
Product Details
Never Lose the Straw Again using WD-40 Multi-Use Product with SMART STRAW® SPRAYS 2 WAYS® technology. It features a permanently attached straw that sprays two ways. Simply flip it up for a precision stream and down for a regular spray action. Discover how one of the world's smartest products just got smarter.
- Drives out moisture and quickly dries out electrical systems to eliminate moisture-induced short circuits
- Acts as a corrosion inhibitor to shield against moisture and other corrosive elements to prevent rust
- Frees sticky mechanisms, loosens rust-to-metal bonds and helps release stuck, frozen or rusted metal parts
- Removes grease, grime, gunk, gum, tar, sap, super glue, sticker residue, and other sticky stuff from multiple surfaces
- Lubricates moving parts such as hinges, wheels, pulleys, rollers, chains, and gears