WD-40 Multi-Use Product with SMART STRAW® SPRAYS 2 WAYS® technology. It features a permanently attached straw that sprays two ways. Simply flip it up for a precision stream and down for a regular spray action.

Drives out moisture and quickly dries out electrical systems to eliminate moisture-induced short circuits

Acts as a corrosion inhibitor to shield against moisture and other corrosive elements to prevent rust

Frees sticky mechanisms, loosens rust-to-metal bonds and helps release stuck, frozen or rusted metal parts

Removes grease, grime, gunk, gum, tar, sap, super glue, sticker residue, and other sticky stuff from multiple surfaces

Lubricates moving parts such as hinges, wheels, pulleys, rollers, chains, and gears