T-Fal Wearever Pure Living 8" & 10" Saute / Fry Pan Combo - Champagne - Ptfe-free, pfoa-free, cadmium-free, recyclable. Superior stain resistance, superior scratch resistance, durable ceramic cookware. High performance, perfect cooking, easy ceramic nonstick, high quality aluminum base. Soft touch and ergonomic silicone riveted handle, sear and deglaze with ease, cook at high temperature (up to 750-degree f). Limited lifetime warranty, safe for all cooking methods except induction.