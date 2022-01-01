Wake up and prepare breakfast in the crisp morning air. Flip pancakes at sunrise or crab cakes for dinner. Whether you’re filling the backyard with the sweet aroma of fruity crepesat dawn or grilling a seafood feast at dusk—make anytime your time to grill with the Griddle.

Porcelain-enameled cast-iron material retains heat and requires no seasoning

Surface prevents sticking, Griddle is easily cleaned with soap and water

Designed to replace a cooking grate, Fits Weber Q 100/1000