Weber 200/2000 Series Cast Iron Griddle
1 ctUPC: 0007792402163
Wake up and prepare breakfast in the crisp morning air. Flip pancakes at sunrise or crab cakes for dinner. Whether you’re filling the backyard with the sweet aroma of fruity crepesat dawn or grilling a seafood feast at dusk—make anytime your time to grill with the Griddle.
- Porcelain-enameled cast-iron material retains heat and requires no seasoning
- Surface prevents sticking, Griddle is easily cleaned with soap and water
- Designed to replace a cooking grate, Fits Weber Q 200/2000