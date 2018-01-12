Hover to Zoom
Weber Black Performer Grill Cover
42 x 40 inUPC: 0007792403280
Product Details
Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening strap keeps it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.
- UV inhibitors in fabric resists fading
- Breathable and water resistant
- Fastening straps keeps cover in place, Fits 22 inch Weber charcoal grills