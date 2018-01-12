Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Weber Black Q2000 & Q3000 Series Grill Cover
56.6 x 39.3 inUPC: 0007792403547
Purchase Options
Product Details
Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.
- UV inhibitors in fabric resists fading
- Breathable and water resistant
- Fastening straps keeps cover in place
- Fits Weber Q 2000 series grills with Q Cart and Weber Q 3000 series grills