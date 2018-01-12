Weber Black Q2000 & Q3000 Series Grill Cover Perspective: front
Weber Black Q2000 & Q3000 Series Grill Cover
Weber Black Q2000 & Q3000 Series Grill Cover
Weber Black Q2000 & Q3000 Series Grill Cover

56.6 x 39.3 inUPC: 0007792403547
Product Details

Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.

  • UV inhibitors in fabric resists fading
  • Breathable and water resistant
  • Fastening straps keeps cover in place
  • Fits Weber Q 2000 series grills with Q Cart and Weber Q 3000 series grills