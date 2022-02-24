Protect your vehicle’s interior from grease and grime when you’re grilling on the go with the Weber Traveler grill. The cover is designed to fit snug around the Weber Traveler to contain grease and residue, allowing other items in your cargo space to remain clean during transport. The protector includes convenient storage for grilling tools and it folds flat and small for compact storage when not in use.

Form-fitted to the Weber Traveler grill for optimal grease and grime containment

Grease-resistant fabric protects trunk interior or cargo space

Integrated storage pockets for grilling tools

Folds flat and small for compact storage