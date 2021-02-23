This multi-purpose cookware provides endless possibilities on the grill. The cast iron 7.25 Qt Dutch oven provides even heat distribution and retention for tender roasts or flavorful soups and stews. The dual-function lid converts to a flat griddle that toasts sandwiches or perfectly cooks chicken breasts and vegetables. The porcelain enamel finish makes it easy to clean and the two pieces stack together to save space when stored.

Multi-purpose cooker with a flat top lid that can be used as a griddle

Stacks for compact storage

Porcelain enamel coated cast iron for easy cleaning

Lid designed to lock in moisture

7.25 Qt capacity

Can be used with any Weber grill and is also compatible with the Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates (sold separately)