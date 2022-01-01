Hover to Zoom
Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub Mounting Kit
6 pcUPC: 0007792415439
Product Details
Keep your Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub right by your side as you grill. With easy assembly, the Mounting Kit attaches to charcoal, smoker and gas grills and securely holds the Weber Connect during your cooks. The kit also includes a storage bag to keep the mounting pieces together.
- The official mount for the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
- Attachment kit for mounting Weber Connect to charcoal, smokers and gas grills
- Keeps Weber Connect close-by while grilling
- Includes bag for convenient storage
- Magnetic hold attaches Weber Connect to mount
- Adjustable strap provides flexibility to fit a variety of grills