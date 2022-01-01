Keep your Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub right by your side as you grill. With easy assembly, the Mounting Kit attaches to charcoal, smoker and gas grills and securely holds the Weber Connect during your cooks. The kit also includes a storage bag to keep the mounting pieces together.

The official mount for the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

Attachment kit for mounting Weber Connect to charcoal, smokers and gas grills

Keeps Weber Connect close-by while grilling

Includes bag for convenient storage

Magnetic hold attaches Weber Connect to mount

Adjustable strap provides flexibility to fit a variety of grills