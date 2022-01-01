Hover to Zoom
Weber Cut & Catch Cutting Board
Prepare a meal and serve guests when you’re grilling. It’s ideal for carving everything from chicken to steak and features wide grooves to collect excess juices.
- Perfect size for prepping on grill side tables
- Removable silicone catch bin collects chopped food or waste
- Juice groove collects liquids and prevents spills
- Silicone catch bin collapses for easy storage
- Hand wash recommended