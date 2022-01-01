Weber Cut & Catch Cutting Board Perspective: front
Weber Cut & Catch Cutting Board

1 ctUPC: 0007792416052
Product Details

Prepare a meal and serve guests when you’re grilling. It’s ideal for carving everything from chicken to steak and features wide grooves to collect excess juices.

  • Perfect size for prepping on grill side tables
  • Removable silicone catch bin collects chopped food or waste
  • Juice groove collects liquids and prevents spills
  • Silicone catch bin collapses for easy storage
  • Hand wash recommended