Prepare a crispy yet moist chicken with flavors only produced by beer, juice, or wine. The Deluxe Poultry Roaster holds liquid that fills your poultry with flavor and has a cap to lock in the steam, capturing juices for basting. After the plates have cleared and stomachs are full, the ceramic non-stick coating makes cleanup easy.

Easy to clean

Non-stick coating,

Dishwasher safe,

Built to last