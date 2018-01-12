Roll out your favorite dough, add the perfect toppings, and see what it’s like to bake brick-oven pizza in the comfort of your backyard. The Pizza Stone is crafted with cordierite stone, which gets extremely hot in a hurry to create light and crispy, thin pizza crusts. When you’re finished cooking, use the handy metal carry rack to quickly and easily transport your piping hot pizza and pizza stone from grill to table. The Pizza Stone can be used with any Weber grill, and also fits seamlessly and securely into the Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates (sold separately).

Cordierite stone absorbs moisture during cooking for light and crispy pizza crust,

Carrying rack for effortless transportation

Designed for use with the Gourmet BBQ System charcoal grate

Easily cleaned with soap and water