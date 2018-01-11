Turn your charcoal grill into a backyard rotisserie. Slow-roast a crispy yet moist whole chicken to tender ribs. The Rotisserie gently rotates food above the cooking grate, producing succulent, self-basted meat directly from your backyard kitchen.

Porcelain-enameled ring elevates rotisserie to optimize space

Shaft, motor, and two spit forks included

Heavy-duty electric motor, Fits Weber 22" charcoal grills