1 ctUPC: 0007792402290
Turn your charcoal grill into a backyard rotisserie. Slow-roast a crispy yet moist whole chicken to tender ribs. The Rotisserie gently rotates food above the cooking grate, producing succulent, self-basted meat directly from your backyard kitchen.

  • Porcelain-enameled ring elevates rotisserie to optimize space
  • Shaft, motor, and two spit forks included
  • Heavy-duty electric motor, Fits Weber 22" charcoal grills