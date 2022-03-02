There’s no need to choose between grilling or searing. You can do both with one piece of durable cookware. This cast iron combo saves time at the grill by preparing more food at once. Grill crispy bacon while making evenly cooked pancakes or sear steak while sautéing vegetables for fajitas. The porcelain enamel finish makes it easy to clean and the stackable pieces save space when stored.

Grills and sears various foods at the same time, maximizing space

Porcelain enamel coated cast iron for easy cleaning

Stacks for compact storage

Compatible with the Gourmet BBQ System cooking grates (sold separately)