Wake up and prepare breakfast in the crisp morning air. Flip pancakes at sunrise or crab cakes for dinner. Whether you’re filling the backyard with the sweet aroma of fruity crepes at dawn or grilling a seafood feast at dusk—make anytime your time to grill with the Griddle.

Cast-iron material retains and evenly distributes heat

Easy to clean semi-gloss enameled surface

Sloped cooking surface helps drain drippings away from food

Fits Genesis II and Genesis II LX 300, 400, 600 series gas grills