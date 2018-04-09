Wake up and prepare breakfast in the crisp morning air. Flip pancakes at sunrise or crab cakes for dinner. Whether you’re filling the backyard with the sweet aroma of fruity crepes at dawn or grilling a seafood feast at dusk—make anytime your time to grill with the Griddle.

Cast-iron material retains and evenly distributes heat

Gently sloped cooking surface helps to drain grease

Made of porcelain-enameled cast iron

Fits Spirit and Spirit II 2 and 3 burner gas grills