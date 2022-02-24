Hover to Zoom
Weber iGrill 3 App Connected Thermometer
1 ctUPC: 0007792405213
Product Details
The Weber iGrill 3 mounts directly into your Genesis II or Spirit II gas grill. This app-connected thermometer allows you to monitor the doneness of up to four cuts of meat, from beginning to end, and notifies you on your smart device once food has reached the perfect temperature to serve.
- Bluetooth smart connection
- Four probe capability (two Meat Probes included)
- Designed for Spirit II and Genesis II
Compatibility:
- Apple: iOS 11.1 or higher required; iPhone 4S or later, iPad 3rd generation or later, iPad mini, iPod touch 6th generation or later
- Android: Most Android phones running Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher