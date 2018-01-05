The menu has been planned and the details considered. It’s time to light the briquettes, pour drinks, and anticipate the sound of sizzling meat placed on a hot cooking grate. The ritual of charcoal grilling meets the innovative features and wow factor of the Master-Touch charcoal grill.

Cooking grate is compatible with Gourmet BBQ System inserts and hinged for easily adding charcoal.

iGrill bracket included

The lid is hinged for added convenience while grilling

Three-in-one design allows you to grill, roast, or smoke low-and-slow