The legendary Weber Kettle has been reinvented. The Master-Touch Premium charcoal grill can sear the perfect steak, and then easily transform into a smoker for smoking low-and-slow ribs or pork shoulder. With new features such as a convenient hinged lid and charcoal ring for efficient fuel consumption, the Master-Touch Premium is your answer to everything barbecue.

Three-in-one design allows you to grill, roast, or smoke low-and-slow

The lid is hinged for added convenience while grilling

Cooking grate is compatible with Gourmet BBQ System inserts and hinged for easily adding charcoal

iGrill bracket included