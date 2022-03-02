Hover to Zoom
Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill - Deep Ocean Blue
22 inUPC: 0007792414863
The legendary Weber Kettle has been reinvented. The Master-Touch Premium charcoal grill can sear the perfect steak, and then easily transform into a smoker for smoking low-and-slow ribs or pork shoulder. With new features such as a convenient hinged lid and charcoal ring for efficient fuel consumption, the Master-Touch Premium is your answer to everything barbecue.
- Three-in-one design allows you to grill, roast, or smoke low-and-slow
- The lid is hinged for added convenience while grilling
- Cooking grate is compatible with Gourmet BBQ System inserts and hinged for easily adding charcoal
- iGrill bracket included