Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black
18 inUPC: 0007792402529
Purchase Options
Product Details
Featuring a One-Touch™ cleaning system and an aluminum ash catcher, this Original Kettle™ charcoal grill has a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid, a plated steel cooking grate, and a steel charcoal grate. With a 240-square-inch cooking surface and durable all-weather wheels, this charcoal grill is perfect for the backyard or for taking out for your next tailgate party.
- One-Touch™ cleaning system
- Aluminum ash catcher
- Rust-resistant aluminum damper
- Glass-reinforced nylon lid and bowl handles
- Durable all-weather rubber molded wheels
- Porcelain-enameled bowl and lid
- Plated steel cooking grate
- Steel charcoal grate
- 240 square-inch cooking area
Dimensions: 23 Inch x 36 Inch x 18.5 Inch