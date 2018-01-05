Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black Perspective: front
Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black
Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black
Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black
Weber® Original Kettle™ Charcoal Grill - Black

18 in
Featuring a One-Touch™ cleaning system and an aluminum ash catcher, this Original Kettle™ charcoal grill has a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid, a plated steel cooking grate, and a steel charcoal grate. With a 240-square-inch cooking surface and durable all-weather wheels, this charcoal grill is perfect for the backyard or for taking out for your next tailgate party.

  • One-Touch™ cleaning system
  • Aluminum ash catcher
  • Rust-resistant aluminum damper
  • Glass-reinforced nylon lid and bowl handles
  • Durable all-weather rubber molded wheels
  • Porcelain-enameled bowl and lid
  • Plated steel cooking grate
  • Steel charcoal grate
  • 240 square-inch cooking area

Dimensions: 23 Inch x 36 Inch x 18.5 Inch

 