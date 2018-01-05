Featuring a One-Touch™ cleaning system and an aluminum ash catcher, this Original Kettle™ charcoal grill has a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid, a plated steel cooking grate, and a steel charcoal grate. With a 240-square-inch cooking surface and durable all-weather wheels, this charcoal grill is perfect for the backyard or for taking out for your next tailgate party.

One-Touch™ cleaning system

Aluminum ash catcher

Rust-resistant aluminum damper

Glass-reinforced nylon lid and bowl handles

Durable all-weather rubber molded wheels

Porcelain-enameled bowl and lid

Plated steel cooking grate

Steel charcoal grate

240 square-inch cooking area

Dimensions: 23 Inch x 36 Inch x 18.5 Inch