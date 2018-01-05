The authenticity of grilling with charcoal, classic design recognized by all, and the taste loved around the world. The Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill stays true to the backyard icon while taking it up a notch with an upgraded cleaning system.

Built-in lid thermometer displays the internal temperature of your grill

Cooking grate is hinged for easily adding charcoal while grilling

One-Touch™ cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides hassle-free ash cleanup

Porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, and won’t rust or peel

Use the lid hook to avoid placing the lid on the ground while grilling