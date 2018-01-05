Hover to Zoom
Weber® Original Kettle™ Premium 22” Charcoal Grill - Green
1 ctUPC: 0007792403250
Product Details
The authenticity of grilling with charcoal, classic design recognized by all, and the taste loved around the world. The Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill stays true to the backyard icon while taking it up a notch with an upgraded cleaning system.
- Built-in lid thermometer displays the internal temperature of your grill
- Cooking grate is hinged for easily adding charcoal while grilling
- One-Touch™ cleaning system with high-capacity ash catcher provides hassle-free ash cleanup
- Porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, and won’t rust or peel
- Use the lid hook to avoid placing the lid on the ground while grilling