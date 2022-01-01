Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Weber Premium Charcoal Grill Cover
1 ctUPC: 0007792403272
Purchase Options
Product Details
Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.
- Polyester
- Fits 18-inch Weber charcoal grills
- Spot clean only
Dimensions: 32.5 Inch x20 Inch x20.5 Inch