Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.

Polyester

Fits 18-inch Weber charcoal grills

Spot clean only

Dimensions: 32.5 Inch x20 Inch x20.5 Inch