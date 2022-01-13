Hover to Zoom
Weber Premium Grill Cover
1 ctUPC: 0007792403278
Product Details
Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.
- Polyester
- Fits 22-inch Weber charcoal grills
- Spot clean only
Dimensions: 35 Inch x 25 Inch x 27 Inch