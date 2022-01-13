Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: front
Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: back
Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: left
Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: right
Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: top
Weber Premium Grill Cover Perspective: bottom
Weber Premium Grill Cover

1 ctUPC: 0007792403278
Product Details

Embrace the pouring rain, freezing snow, and scorching sun. The lightweight yet durable Premium Grill Cover makes it easy to pull on and off your grill. Its fastening straps keep it from blowing into your neighbor’s yard, and water-resistant material helps maintain a clean, sleek surface.

  • Polyester
  • Fits 22-inch Weber charcoal grills
  • Spot clean only

Dimensions: 35 Inch x 25 Inch x 27 Inch