Weber® Q® 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Blue

1 ctUPC: 0007792403471
Purchase Options

Product Details

Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. Travel on or off the beaten path, camp in the woods or near the shore. Explore the world with big taste and your Q 1200 portable gas grill by your side.

  • Compact design
  • Durable stainless steel burner
  • Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
  • Push button ignition
  • Removable catch pan