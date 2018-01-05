Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Green Perspective: front
Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Green Perspective: back
Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Green Perspective: bottom
Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Green

1 ctUPC: 0007792403473
Product Details

Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. Travel on or off the beaten path, camp in the woods or near the shore. Explore the world with big taste and your Q 1200 portable gas grill by your side.

  • Compact design
  • Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
  • Removable catch pan
  • Push button ignition
  • Durable stainless steel burner
  • Lid mounted thermometer