Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill - Green
1 ctUPC: 0007792403473
Purchase Options
Product Details
Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. Travel on or off the beaten path, camp in the woods or near the shore. Explore the world with big taste and your Q 1200 portable gas grill by your side.
- Compact design
- Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
- Removable catch pan
- Push button ignition
- Durable stainless steel burner
- Lid mounted thermometer