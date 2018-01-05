Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. Travel on or off the beaten path, camp in the woods or near the shore. Explore the world with big taste and your Q 1200 portable gas grill by your side.

Compact design

Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates

Removable catch pan

Push button ignition

Durable stainless steel burner

Lid mounted thermometer