Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Weber® Q® 2000 Portable Gas Grill - Titanium
1 ctUPC: 0007792402386
Purchase Options
Product Details
Voyage without a destination and savor the journey. Watch the sunrise with the rich aroma of breakfast infusing the air, courtesy of your favorite travel companion. The Q 2000 portable gas grill ventures as far as the quest calls.
- Compact design
- Durable stainless steel burner
- Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
- Push button ignition
- Removable catch pan