1 ctUPC: 0007792402386
Voyage without a destination and savor the journey. Watch the sunrise with the rich aroma of breakfast infusing the air, courtesy of your favorite travel companion. The Q 2000 portable gas grill ventures as far as the quest calls.

  • Compact design
  • Durable stainless steel burner
  • Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
  • Push button ignition
  • Removable catch pan