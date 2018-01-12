Grill beyond your patio. The Portable Cart is designed to make grilling on-the-go as easy as flipping a burger. Place your Q grill onto the cart and use it as a stationary stand that sits at the optimal grilling height. When ready to take your grilling adventures on the road, simply fold it down and roll it to your car or straight to the beach.

Front-loading design allows the grill to easily lock in place

Heavy-duty strap keeps grill in place while in motion

Leg locking indicator shows when cart is fully upright

Built-in transport handle, 2 durable, all-weather wheels, 2 hooks to keep your grilling tools within reach