Grill beyond your patio. The Q Cart is designed to make grilling on-the-go as easy as flipping a burger. Place your Q grill onto the cart and use it as a stationary stand that sits at the optimal grilling height.

Wide-splayed legs to stabilize the cart for safe grilling

Three integrated tool hooks to conveniently store accessories

Designed to easily lock grill in place

All-weather wheels to withstand the elements

Made of heavy-duty plastic and metal, Compatible with 2014 Q 2000 series grills only