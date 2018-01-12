Weber Q2000 Plastic Grill Cart Perspective: front
Weber Q2000 Plastic Grill Cart

1 ctUPC: 0007792402162
Product Details

Grill beyond your patio. The Q Cart is designed to make grilling on-the-go as easy as flipping a burger. Place your Q grill onto the cart and use it as a stationary stand that sits at the optimal grilling height.

  • Wide-splayed legs to stabilize the cart for safe grilling
  • Three integrated tool hooks to conveniently store accessories
  • Designed to easily lock grill in place
  • All-weather wheels to withstand the elements
  • Made of heavy-duty plastic and metal, Compatible with 2014 Q 2000 series grills only