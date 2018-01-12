Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Weber Q2000 Plastic Grill Cart
1 ctUPC: 0007792402162
Purchase Options
Product Details
Grill beyond your patio. The Q Cart is designed to make grilling on-the-go as easy as flipping a burger. Place your Q grill onto the cart and use it as a stationary stand that sits at the optimal grilling height.
- Wide-splayed legs to stabilize the cart for safe grilling
- Three integrated tool hooks to conveniently store accessories
- Designed to easily lock grill in place
- All-weather wheels to withstand the elements
- Made of heavy-duty plastic and metal, Compatible with 2014 Q 2000 series grills only