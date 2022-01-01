Weber Reversible Prep & Serve Board Perspective: front
Weber Reversible Prep & Serve Board Perspective: right
Weber Reversible Prep & Serve Board Perspective: top
Weber Reversible Prep & Serve Board

1 ctUPC: 0007792416051
Prepare a meal and serve guests when you’re grilling on the go with the Weber Traveler grill. The Prep & Serve Board is perfectly fitted for the side table on the Weber Traveler, providing prep and serve space that is safe and sturdy. The reversible cutting board has a durable surface designed for cutting, chopping and slicing and includes non-slip grips to prevent slipping during use. It’s ideal for carving everything from chicken to steak and features wide grooves to collect excess juices.

  • Form-fitted to the Weber Traveler grill side table
  • Reversible for prep and serve options
  • Non-slip grips keep board in place during use
  • Knife-friendly surface
  • Juice groove to collect juices from foods