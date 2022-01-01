Prepare a meal and serve guests when you’re grilling on the go with the Weber Traveler grill. The Prep & Serve Board is perfectly fitted for the side table on the Weber Traveler, providing prep and serve space that is safe and sturdy. The reversible cutting board has a durable surface designed for cutting, chopping and slicing and includes non-slip grips to prevent slipping during use. It’s ideal for carving everything from chicken to steak and features wide grooves to collect excess juices.

Form-fitted to the Weber Traveler grill side table

Reversible for prep and serve options

Non-slip grips keep board in place during use

Knife-friendly surface

Juice groove to collect juices from foods