Weber Reversible Prep & Serve Board
1 ctUPC: 0007792416051
Product Details
Prepare a meal and serve guests when you’re grilling on the go with the Weber Traveler grill. The Prep & Serve Board is perfectly fitted for the side table on the Weber Traveler, providing prep and serve space that is safe and sturdy. The reversible cutting board has a durable surface designed for cutting, chopping and slicing and includes non-slip grips to prevent slipping during use. It’s ideal for carving everything from chicken to steak and features wide grooves to collect excess juices.
- Form-fitted to the Weber Traveler grill side table
- Reversible for prep and serve options
- Non-slip grips keep board in place during use
- Knife-friendly surface
- Juice groove to collect juices from foods